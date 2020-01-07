We are continuing to watch as valley rain and mountain snow falls. Travel through the passes has been dicey today, so if you do plan to drive through please check pass conditions first! The National Weather Service does still have Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories in place through tomorrow as those mountains are continuing to see quite the impact. Avalanches are a concern right now for the back country areas (see pictures).
In addition to the precipitation, we have breezy conditions. Things should remain gusty all the way through tonight and much of your Wednesday. By tonight, we should see mostly cloudy skies ahead of our next system pushing in overnight. Then we will look for more rain here in Spokane.
Tomorrow will be all about timing and temperatures, but we won't rule out the opportunity for the rain/snow mix. The second half of the day does appear to be drier, with partly sunny skies on the way. Temperatures will remain well above average. Enjoy that while you can! Next week looks to be dramatically colder than what we have seen to start the year. Before we hit next week though, we will be keeping a close eye on Friday as a winter storm system appears to be ready to pack a punch! Stick with us for more details as we get closer to the end of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.