A stronger weather system will bring moderate to heavy snow accumulations Tuesday night along the East Slopes of the Cascades as well as most of Eastern Washington and north Idaho. Central Washington will see much lighter amounts with little to no snow accumulation for the deep basin and Lewiston area. Expect dry weather with occasional fog and seasonable temperatures from Thursday through the weekend.
- Tonight - Patchy freezing fog after 7pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. Calm wind.
- Tuesday - A slight chance of snow between 1pm and 4pm, then rain and snow. High near 36. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
- Tuesday Night - Snow before 11pm, then rain and snow between 11pm and 1am, then rain after 1am. Low around 32. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.