A stronger weather system will bring moderate to heavy snow accumulations Tuesday night along the East Slopes of the Cascades as well as most of Eastern Washington and north Idaho. Central Washington will see much lighter amounts with little to no snow accumulation for the deep basin and Lewiston area. Expect dry weather with occasional fog and seasonable temperatures from Thursday through the weekend.

Tonight - Patchy freezing fog after 7pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. Calm wind.