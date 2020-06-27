That cold front passing through has brought several changes. The most noticeable chance is probably our drastic drop in temperatures. For anyone who thought Friday was too hot, you will be much happier today. Daytime highs across the Inland Northwest are expected to drop 10-18 degrees compared to yesterday. In Spokane, we will look to finish the day in the mid to upper 70's.
Winds will be a big player today. Breezy conditions are anticipated. Many locations are under Wind Advisories today from 2PM-11PM. Anyone driving a high profile vehicle will want to keep both hands on the wheel. We could see tree limbs damaged and we won't rule out the chance for a few power outages.
For much of the same area the winds combined with the humidity levels are leaving us with Fire Weather Watches in place until this evening. That means outdoor burning is not recommended. Also, any existing fires will have the chance to spread quickly.
Thunderstorm activity is also on the table today. That is looking most likely to occur near the Canadian border as we head into the second half of the day. Tomorrow with spotty showers and sun breaks expected thunderstorms firing up in Spokane will not be out of the question.
The cool and unsettled weather is expected to stick around into much of next week. The sun does look like it will make a comeback by Friday when temperatures look to bounce back into the 80's.
