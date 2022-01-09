Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed American actor and comedian, Bob Saget, was found dead at age 65.
The OCSD responded to a call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an unresponsive man in a room there. Saget was pronounced dead on scene. While the cause of death has not been determined, detectives have said neither drug use nor foul play appear to be factors.
Saget is best known for his role in the sitcom Full House as the loveable single-father, Danny Tanner. The night before his death, he performed a stand-up show in Jacksonville. He leave behind his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children.