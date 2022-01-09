Saget

(Spokesman Review)

Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed American actor and comedian, Bob Saget, was found dead at age 65.

The OCSD responded to a call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an unresponsive man in a room there. Saget was pronounced dead on scene. While the cause of death has not been determined, detectives have said neither drug use nor foul play appear to be factors.

Saget is best known for his role in the sitcom Full House as the loveable single-father, Danny Tanner. The night before his death, he performed a stand-up show in Jacksonville. He leave behind his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children.

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!