Actor and comedian Chevy Chase will stop by the Martin Woldson Theater next month and he'll bring "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" with him.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Chase will be there for the screening of the film and will answer audience questions after the film.
Pre-sale tickets are available for Spokane Symphony and Fox Theater subscribers at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets will be available for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Tickets start at $63 while the VIP meet and greet is $178.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.