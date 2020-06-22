ADA COUNTY, Idaho - The Central District Health and Board of Health have issued an order for Ada County, Idaho to return to Stage 3.
The order comes after Idaho saw a large increase in cases. One outbreak in the Boise area was tied to young people going to downtown bars as they reopened.
According to the Central District Health website, Ada County currently has 1009 confirmed cases and another 91 probable cases.
The order will mirror Idaho's Stage 3 criteria with the exception bars not being allowed to operate.
