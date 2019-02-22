BOISE - Detectives with the Ada County Sheriff's Office are looking to return stolen merchandise found at the home of a serial burglar.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Boise Police arrested 40-year-old Michael Tamburrino outside a home he broke into last month. It didn't take long for investigators to connect him to a dozen other breaks ins all across the county.
Deputies have been able to return quite a bit of stolen items to victims, but much is still unaccounted for including a 1940s era Rolex watch, a Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation pocket watch and expensive jewelry.
Tamburrino is currently being held in the Ada County Jail on separate $500,000 and $250,000 bonds. He's charged with 24 felonies including multiple burglary, grand theft, malicious injury to property and drug possession charges.
Tamburrino broke into homes all over north Ada County, including houses in Eagle, Avimor, Hidden Springs and neighborhoods near Cartwright Road since late last summer, according to authorities.
In most of those cases, Tamburrino waited until people weren't home and pried open doors to gain access. He also went through a few unlocked garage doors.
Tamburrino stole items including guns, jewelry, electronics, watches, money, small safes and bikes.
Boise Police arrested him on January 17 after responding to a report of a burglary in progress. An Ada County Sheriff's K9 deputy working with police found Tamburrino hiding in some bushes near the home.
Deputies say the recovered lots of stolen items while serving a search warrant at Tamburrino's home on January 18.
There is evidence Tamburrino may have broken into other homes beginning as early as June 2018.
Authorities would like to reunite these missing items with their owners. Anyone with information can call (208)577-3597 or email so4669@adaweb.net.
You can see pictures of the items here: