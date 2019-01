OTHELLO, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the Othello area regarding a cockfighting ring, leading to two arrests.

Wednesday morning, Adams County Deputies served the warrant for the crime of animal fighting involving roosters at a residence in the Edison Tracks area of Othello.

Two subjects were booked into the Adams County Jail for suspicion of the listed crimes. Two roosters were rescued from the location.