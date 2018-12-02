OTHELLO, Wash. - Deputies in Adams county are investigating a felony eluding incident in Othello.
According to a post by the Adams County Sheriff Department, a car fled from deputies during a traffic stop Sunday. The driver then lost control and crashed near Railroad Avenue.
Two male suspects were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to the post. Both men will be booked into the Adams County Jail once cleared.
Cunningham Road between Railroad Avenue in Othello and Danielle Road in the Edson tracks are has been closed for the investigation.