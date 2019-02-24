LIND, Wash. - Adams County law enforcement got to respond to a very special call Sunday.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, Sergeant Ben Buriak and State Trooper Tylock responded to the 400 block of W 3rd Street in Lind for a woman who was 8.5 months pregnant and having pains and contractions.
While an ambulance was on its way from Ritzville, Buriak and Tylock triedto keep the woman calm. While they were waiting, she told them she was giving birth.
Sergeant Buriak helped as the woman gave birth at the home. The baby immediately started crying and was wrapped up in blankets.
Both mom and baby were monitored by law enforcement arrived and took over.
They were taken to East Adams Rural Hospital for care.