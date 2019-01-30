ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner joins a list of other Washington sheriffs announcing that they won't enforce Initiative 1639.

I-1639 raises the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, calls for enhanced background checks, and requires buyers to complete a safety course.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Wagner released the following statement in a Facebook post:

"Upon being sworn in as the Adams County Sheriff, I have sworn to uphold the United States Constitution as well as the Washington State constitution to the best of my ability.

I have a duty to serve those in my community and protect their rights under the constitution. As of now, I-1639 appears to violate the 2nd amendment of constitution of the United States.

Let it be known that I, the Sheriff of Adams County Washington and those employed by my office, will not enforce I-1639 as it is currently written.

I support and agree with other Sheriff’s from across this state that have taken similar action.

Those who live and reside in Adams County have made this very clear in how we voted this last election with an overwhelming percentage against I-1639.

Respectfully,

Sheriff Wagner"