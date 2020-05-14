Update, May 14, 5:45 pm:
RITZVILLE, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Department has released more information of a Ritzville homicide case that came to an end after a shootout in Oregon.
According to the Sheriff's Office, at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, Grayson Morris arrived at his father's Ritzville home in a stolen white 2019 Ford Escape.
Grayson had been wearing a large Carhart jacket with a hood on his head and was armed with a long rifle. He kicked the front door in and proceeded to the bedroom where his father, Douglas Morris, was sleeping.
Grayson fired multiple shots at Douglas from the rifle, hitting him several times. Douglas died at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. Several witnesses inside the home confirmed much of the incident.
After the shooting, Grayson left the house and got back into the stolen car with the rifle and left the area.
Grayson was later found traveling on Interstate-84 heading toward Portland near Troutdale, Oregon. He was taken into custody after Oregon State Police used spike strips and pit maneuvers to stop him.
Grayson then carjacked a different vehicle before getting into a shootout with authorities at milepost 18. Grayson was injured during the exchange and taken to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries are not currently known.
Update, May 14, 11:45 am:
Authorities say Ritzville homicide suspect Grayson Morris has been detained after being injured during a shootout with police in Oregon Thursday morning.
Oregon State Police attempted spikes and pit maneuvers to stop Morris' vehicle on I-84 near Troutdale/Portland, leading to him leaving the vehicle and carjacking a different vehicle.
OSP was involved in a pursuit of a homicide suspect out of Washington on I-84 WB that ended at milepost 18. Suspect was transported to local hospital for medical care. Multiply agencies involved. @MultCoSO will be taking the lead on the investigation. pic.twitter.com/ly0s6Taf4J— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) May 14, 2020
At milepost 18, gunfire was exchanged between Morris and law enforcement. Morris was injured, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Previous coverage: RITZVILLE, Wash. - The Ritzville Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff's Department are investigating a homicide Thursday morning, and are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous.
Police say the homicide happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of 7th Ave. in Ritzville city limits.
Authorities are searching for 26-year-old Grayson D.W. Morris, last described wearing a Carhart jacket with a hood pulled over his head. He is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen leaving the location in a white SUV pictured. The make or model is currently unknown.
"If you see Grayson, please do not approach, contact police on 911" The Adams County Sheriff's Department said.
