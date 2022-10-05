Adams County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding suspects wanted for burglaries

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is asking for help locating three suspects wanted for several burglaries in the Othello area. 

The ACSO have been able to identify the suspects but have not been able to locate them yet. 

