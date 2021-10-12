RITZVILLE, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office is mourning after Dispatcher and Records Clerk Kevin Swartz had an episode at work Tuesday morning, later dying.
With permission from family we post the following:
Today the Adams County Sheriff’s Office mourns the devastating loss of Dispatcher/ Records clerk, Kevin Swartz. Kevin has been with the Sheriffs Office for 17 years.
This morning Kevin suffered a medical episode while performing his duties. Team members transported him to the Ritzville Hospital where he later passed.
Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with his family.
This is a difficult loss to our team and our community. Kevin was a dedicated public servant. He will be greatly missed.
We will post funeral details as they become available with permission from family.