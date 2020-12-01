ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is searching for 26-year-old Fabian Garza-Garcia. According to ACSO, Garza-Garcia is wanted on suspicion of several crimes including domestic violence assault, felony harassment and violation of a protection order.
ACSO said Garza-Garcia is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, they said to not approach him, and call 911.
He frequents Warden, Moses Lake and the Tri Cities areas.
If you have any information, you can contact the sheriff's office at (509) 659-1122.
