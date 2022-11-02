OTHELLO, Wash. - Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection to multiple incidents, including an alleged attempted bombing on Wednesday.
ACSO said they believe Nicholas Romero-Rivera may have left an explosive device in the front seat of a car on the 300 block of Reynolds Road, that was set to be impounded after a previous incident in the same area a few days ago.
A bomb-squad from the Tri-Cities responded to assist in clearing the vehicle. ACSO said they evacuated several homes in the area until the scene is secure.
If you know anything about where Nicholas Romero-River is, you are asked to call ACSO at (509) 659-1122.