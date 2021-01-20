"We had a guy pull up on the sidewalk and tossed a rock through our window and then he grabbed three trimmers and took off," manager, Lance Sims of Adams Tractor said.
Around 5:10 Tuesday morning, Adams Tractor fell victim to their second break-in in just two months.
With the man stealing 3 trimmers as well as smashing the stores front window, this will cost the store about $1500 to repair.
Adams Tractor had just replaced another window back in December due to theft, they say this smash and grab is just another hit for their business during the pandemic.
"It's hard to swallow, trying to keep up with everything and trying to add this to the list- doesn't help anything," added Sims.
Now, Adams Tractor is asking the community to keep their eyes open for any information on this break in.
"Keep an eye out on everything- local businesses are what make our economy good so we gotta keep everybody going as much as possible," said Sims.
If you know any information regarding this crime you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
