Providence Medical Group Announces Additional Community Vaccine Clinic
Providence Medical Group is pleased to hold an additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 17 at the Spokane Teaching Health Clinic. We have about 200 appointments available. We will update our social media once every slot is booked.
Community members who meet Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 eligibility can make an appointment, including teachers, school workers and licensed childcare employees. People age 65 and older and those age 50 and older who live in a multi-generational household are also eligible.
If you would like to book an appointment:
- Visit PhaseFinder to confirm your eligibility. Follow the prompts and answer the questions to see if you are eligible to receive the vaccine in current phases. Print your eligibility confirmation and bring it with you to your appointment: http://provhealth.org/6184H9mEa
- Book your appointment here: https://providencecovidvaccinewamt.squarespace.com/spokane
- Bring your printed Phase Finder eligibility and consent form to your appointment.
The Spokane Teaching Health Center is located at 624 E Front Ave., Spokane, WA 99202