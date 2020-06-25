ADA COUNTY, Idaho - It could be weeks before we know how Lori Vallow's children really died.
That's the latest from the Fremont County Coroner, who indicated on Thursday, June 25, that the remains of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have been transported to Ada County, which is better equipped to perform the extensive tests needed determine the exact cause of death.
JJ and Tylee's bodies were found buried on their step-father - Chad Daybell's - property after a months-long investigation. Mom Lori Vallow remains jailed for child abandonment - Daybell has pleaded not guilty to two counts of destruction and concealment of evidence.
