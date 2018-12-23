Christmas is coming up, but the 'holiday emphasis,' where additional troopers are on patrol during popular travel periods, is well underway.

Twelve impaired drivers were arrested Saturday night, according to WSPD Trooper Jeff Sevigney. Fifteen impaired drivers were arrested Friday night.

Holiday Emphasis > Vacation: WA troopers are working MORE this week, as additional units continue patrolling roadways.



A piece of advice from Trooper Jeff Sevigney: "If you have questions about whether or not you should be driving, you are NOT to be driving."@KHQLocalNews https://t.co/h3nCeLg8fa — Kevin Kim (@KHQkev) December 24, 2018

"Unfortunately, it's just been a busy time. I think with mild weather conditions, folks have been out and about, and, unfortunately, not making the right decisions when it comes to impaired driving," Sevigney said.

"We want you to go out and have a great time this holiday season, but we want you to do it responsibly. And if you don't, we'll be there to enforce the impaired driving laws," he said.

Just across state lines, Idaho State Police reported arresting nine impaired drivers on Friday night.

Last night our DUI team arrested 9 DUI drivers. We will be on the hunt again tonight, a No Refusal night, looking for more. If you are going out plan ahead, find a sober driver and #choosewiselykc pic.twitter.com/zejebn8nHm — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) December 23, 2018

The holiday emphasis will continue until New Years, according to Sevigney.

While the country saw an average decrease in alcohol-related traffic deaths last year, Washington saw a 11.3% increase, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.