A press release was posted this morning to the Adidas press website explaining that the recent antisemitic remarks will not be tolerated by their company.
Calling his recent comments unacceptable. This follows West saying that he can make antisemitic remarks and Adidas want to do anything.
“I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?”
Adidas now joins a long list of companies that have cut relations with the rapper.
The full press release can be read here:
Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.
After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.
This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter.
adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership. More information will be given as part of the company’s upcoming Q3 earnings announcement on November 9, 2022.
