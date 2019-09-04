The newest $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month from Applebee's is here to help folks say "Adios" to summer.
Applebee's says the new September cocktail is served in a 10-ounce mug and made with a delicious fusion of vodka, rum, tequila and gin with tangy flavors of blue curacao, sweet & sour and Sierra Mist. They call it a colorful twist on the Long Island Iced Tea.
The ADIOS is available at multiple area Applebee's including Coeur d'Alene, Moscow, Spokane (Mission & Pine, North Pointe, South Hill) and Wenatchee.
“Guests are going to really love our refreshing, vibrant $1 ADIOS,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Say goodbye or hello with our take on this special drink that’s packed with spirits and gives you a reason to kick back and enjoy.”
Guests must be over 21 years old to enjoy. Please drink responsibly.
Say adios to summer with the #DOLLARAdios. Also known as the Blue Long Island Iced Tea, it has vodka, rum, tequila, gin, blue curacao, sweet & sour, and Sierra Mist. #NeighborhoodDrink pic.twitter.com/TdqtiLmajt— Applebee's (@Applebees) September 1, 2019