ADORABLE: Baby beaver getting nursed back to health in Oklahoma

An orphaned baby beaver is getting a second chance at life, thanks to some oil rig workers who found him and a wildlife rescue organization.
Staffers at Wildcare in Noble, Oklahoma are nursing the little guy back to health.
The oil rig workers spotted two adult beavers dead on the side of the road, then found the baby beaver nearby.
He's been given a makeshift lodge with a teddy bear to cuddle, medications to fight respiratory issues, and his own watery playpen.
He's also being bottle fed formulated beaver milk, which is high in fat and helping in his recovery.
The next step will be moving him to a new, large outdoor swim area where he'll hopefully be joined by friends because beavers hate being alone.
"It takes a long time for beavers to mature," Rondi Large with Wildcare in Oklahoma said. "Before they release, they have to show me adult behaviors."
If the beaver displays those adult behaviors, they are hoping to release him sometime in the next year or two.