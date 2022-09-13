BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - An adult grizzly bear was euthanized in Boundary County on Monday after repeated attacks on livestock, the Idaho Fish and Game (IFG) announced.
According to IFG, there has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this spring and summer, this marking the second euthanization in Boundary County in 2022.
On Sept. 8, IFG received a report of missing sheep near Naples. During an investigation, bear tracks were found near the sheep pen. After more than one attempt, the bear was trapped. Due to the bear's repeated behavior of killing, and the proximity to a home, he was euthanized.
Grizzly bears are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act, so any management action is done in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.