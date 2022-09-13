SPOKANE, Wash. - School health care is making big advancements in Eastern Washington, starting with Spokane Public Schools (SPS).
“We view the clinic as being a medical home for these families,” Executive Director of School Support Services Becky Doughty said.
Logan Elementary is home to 265 students in SPS, and each of those students knows Doughty as “Nurse Becky.” Logan is a school full of inspiration and motivation, as kind words are printed on the walls, along with college flags from across the nation to show students where they could end up one day after their time in school.
Doughty is part of the SPS team working at Logan to advance the health care available for students and families part of the community.
“It feels amazing,” Doughty said.
A new health clinic is going to be added to the existing nursing care at Logan in the fall of 2023. The goal is to create more access for families who do not have the resources to pay for a separate physician.
“Our school nurse that’s in the health room is the only health care provider that they see,” Doughty said. “We have nursing staff but we don’t have prescriptive authority, so we can’t prescribe medications or do anything outside of seeing that student in the health room.”
This creates a barrier for school staff to ensure that their students are happy, healthy and prepared for the classroom. But with the funding from a partnership between the Washington State Legislature and SPS, $1.8 million is going to go toward fixing this issue by building a health clinic connected to Logan.
“Spokane is a community that believes in partnerships, that believes in working together, and this project really exemplifies that,” SPS Superintendent Adam Swinyard said.
This health clinic will not only advance support for students during school hours, but it will make a difference outside of school hours, as well, with an outdoor entrance providing access for families throughout the neighborhood.
“It really is going to be clinical space, similar to how we have the CHAS clinic at Rogers High School,” Doughty said.
A CHAS clinic opened at Rogers High School in SPS back in 2020, and after seeing how successful this partnership was, another plan went into the works to extend these services to more schools throughout SPS. Logan Elementary was chosen to be the next project.
“We know this is a part of our community that has one of the highest poverty rates in the city,” Swinyard said. “And we know that one of the attributes to poverty is barriers to health care.”
The latest census numbers back Swinyard’s claim up; Logan is in a zip code that falls in the bottom ten for income across all of Washington.
However, the team at SPS is working to crack down on these barriers.
“Right here in the community,” Doughty said.
Opening minds to find new ways to provide advanced physical and mental health care to students and families who need a helping hand.
"This is innovative," Doughty said.