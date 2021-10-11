SPOKANE, Wash. — Rates of violence against Indigenous women continue to surge across the county. While May is the traditional day to bring awareness to the rate of missing and murdered Indigenous women, activists say it's important to bring awareness to the crisis every day of the year, including Indigenous Peoples' Day.
According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, murder is the third leading cause of death for Indigenous girls between the ages of one and 19. Another study found that the rate of homicides for Indigenous women is three times the rate of homicides involving white women.
Indigenous women are overrepresented in national domestic and sexual violence statistics. According to a report by the National Institute of Justice, four out of five Indigenous women have experienced violence in their lifetimes and more than half have experienced sexual violence.
If you would like to help bring awareness to the rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women, you can find more information from Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA and the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women.
There are resources available for Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members facing domestic or sexual violence. Click here for the National Sexual Assault Helpline website and here for the YWCA's 24-Hour Helpline.