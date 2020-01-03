TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Ethan Couch, otherwise known as the "Affluenza Teen" was arrested and placed in the Tarrant County Jail in Texas on Thursday.
22-year-old Couch's arrest was due to a probation violation after he tested positive for THC, an ingredient in marijuana.
In 2013, Couch hit a group of people with his car while driving drunk, leaving four people dead and nine others hurt. His blood-alcohol level was found to be triple the legal limit at the time of the crash.
Couch started to be recognized as the "Affluenza Teen" during his trial for manslaughter when a psychologist told the court he was affected by Affluenza, meaning irresponsibility due to family wealth.
He spent two years in jail until April of 2018 and had to wear an ankle monitor that tracked alcohol use and his location until last March.
Couch was initially due to serve ten years of probation instead of jail time but he was sent to jail after going to a party where alcohol was served before fleeing to Mexico with his mother.
