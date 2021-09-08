SPOKANE, WA - The Biden administration is intensifying its diplomatic efforts to get the remaining Americans out of Afghanistan, but time could be running out.
The Taliban is consolidating its control, and while there are several flights ready to take off, the Taliban won't let them take off. They say it's because of issues with documentation.
While officials work to get more American's home, thousands of Afghan refugees are now facing the hurdle of re-settling into new countries. On Wednesday dozens of Afghani people now living in Spokane met at Riverfront Park to protest the Taliban and the injustices happening in the country.
"The Taliban is just terrorists for us," Taiea Karimi said.
The Afghan community raising their flags and their voices to protest the Taliban and the dire situation in Afghanistan.
"They are right now committing genocide in Panjshir valley," one man is heard saying.
Signs reading death to terrorism, equality matters, don't trust the Taliban and Afghanistan is bleeding, just scraping the surface of what the country is dealing with.
Just days after the last US Troops left, the Taliban announcing a new government.
"At least 17 members of them are in the human rights watch list. They are criminals," the same man said.
Thousands have fled the country in the last month, the first Afghan refugees coming into the Spokane Airport last Tuesday.
"They say we change but they are not changed yet we can see every year," Karimi said.
But thousands of others are still there... unsafe.
"American left Afghanistan but they are fighting, they are killing women children, everyone," she said. "Even men aren't safe in Afghanistan nobody is safe in Afghanistan."
While some feel the US abandoned them, others just want one thing.
"We are here to ask the international community, especially United States and UN to not recognize these terrorist groups," the same man said.
It sounds simple and for the Afghan community in Spokane it's more important than ever.
"We never want to be at home. We want education. We want peace. We want freedom," she said.
They also chanted for a stop to Pakistan, a country still fighting against Afghani citizens.