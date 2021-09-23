Brad and Toni Miller are still young.
"Really, really young," Brad joked from his living room couch Thursday. "Just for the record."
But the couple has known each other for more than 30 years.
"We used to be neighbors in Arizona," Toni explained. "And we rekindled."
This time last year, after three decades of friendship, the couple decided to turn it into the rest of their lives.
They got married.
"He said come and visit. I did and then," Toni said before Brad finished her sentence with, "I couldn't get her to leave."
However, Brad and Toni's first year of martial bliss last month wasn't marked by a romantic dinner or weekend getaway. Instead they were left wondering if there would even be a second anniversary.
"We celebrated our anniversary when I was in the hospital," Toni said.
It was at a reunion this summer that a family member unknowingly brought COVID into the group of about 30 people, many of whom were vaccinated.
Toni was not.
"I just didn't think there was enough data on it," she explained. "I guess you think, 'You're young' and 'Well, if I do get it I'll probably be one of those people that don't get it that bad'."
In the beginning after testing positive, she seemed to be right.
"I didn't really have any symptoms," Toni said. "Later that day (after testing positive) I kind of started getting tired."
As the days progresses at home, Toni's tiredness turned into something much more severe.
"It was fast," Brad said sitting by his wife's side in their living room. "It was like within 24 hours."
Even after an online visit with a nurse who urged her to go to the hospital, Toni still wasn't convinced.
"You think this is a bad flu or you think that it'll last a few days," Toni recalled about her hesitation to seek medical treatment.
Eventually, struggling to breathe, Toni had no other choice but to head to the ER. The urgency of her situation was clear to the hospital staff who she remembered almost immediately put her on oxygen and in isolation.
Soon after being admitted to the hospital, an X-ray was taken that would leave Brad speechless.
"When I saw that X-ray, I just started to weep because it looked like someone had poured cotton balls into her lungs," Brad said. "They later showed me an X-ray 10 days into her visit and it was twice as bad... Lung space on an X-ray is supposed to be dark, it's supposed to be black where the air is. Her lung space was almost fully white."
Despite efforts to get her on the right track with steroids, Toni's condition continued to get worse and she was taken to the ICU at Deaconess.
"I could tell by the way they weren't answering my questions, or the way they were answering my questions that it was not good," Brad said.
Doctors decided a ventilator was the only option left.
"I asked him what my odds were," Toni said of her doctor. "He said, 'Well, you're not going to like it, but I'll answer your question' and he said 'it's about one in two."
"I got a phone call from her phone and when I answered it, it was the doctor calling from her phone. It just happened that fast," Brad said. "I told him, 'I'm 10 minutes from Deaconess... let me drive down there and we can make this decision together.'"
But there was no time. A decision had to be made right away.
Alone in the hospital and faced with bleak odds, Toni facetimed Brad to talk through the last ditch effort to get her better. It was a conversation they both knew could be their last.
"There were tears for sure," Brad said.
But Toni knew it was her only hope.
"There really is no option. If I want to be that one in two, I got to go," Toni recalled. "I said, 'Ok, doctor. I trust you with my life. Let's do this."
Following Toni's 21-day isolation period, Brad was finally able to be by his wife's side.
"People need to have that support, their loved ones next to them. It's as big as medicine." Brad said. "Every day I had been in the hospital just holding her hand saying, 'You're doing great. You're going to do this. You're going to get through this. It's going to be fine."
Eventually, the support and encouragement turned into some tough love from Brad.
"Finally I just got mad and I said, 'We're done with this stuff. You're going to get up and start fighting right now... I was using her middle name so she knew I was serious," Brad joked. "She heard my voice for the first time in almost two weeks and her numbers started going crazy. She was trying to wake up... That night she posted the biggest numbers that she had posted. That could be total coincidence, but it happened that day."
The combination of the heroic efforts by the hospital staff, the medical treatment she received and yeah, perhaps a little tough love from her husband, Toni began to fight.
She began to win.
"It was pretty miraculous," Brad said. "After she same off of the ventilator, she started making positive strides for the better."
Toni would be those seemingly unbeatable odds and spend 43 days in the hospital, with about half of those in the ICU.
But her fight is not over. Not even close.
"I used to be pretty active," Toni said. "Now I'm stuck to the oxygen. I can hardly walk. I'm kind of learning to walk. I have to be helped up the stairs, into the shower, I have to have him (Brad) help me get dressed, he makes all of my meals. Basically, I'm dependent on him. And it's basically because I was stubborn and refused to go (to the hospital)."
The couple also pointed out an unforeseen side effect of Toni's treatment: memory loss.
"She cannot get into her phone, still today because she can't remember her password," Brad noted.
The couple said while it might not be top-of-mind if you find yourself in their situation, they recommend writing down vital information like passwords and other personal information and keeping it somewhere safe so someone can access it should memory loss become an issue.
Their home now filled with the drone of an oxygen machine, the end of their first year of marriage has been the most challenging time they've faced, but it's a time they want to share with you.
"Don't be stubborn. This isn't a flu and this is coming from someone who didn't think it was a big deal before but it's changed my life and I'm going to be struggling for a long time," Toni warned.
A one-time skeptic herself, Toni's tune is now loud and clear.
"If you haven't gotten it yet, get vaccinated," Toni said of those who haven't been vaccinated.
Toni received her shot while he was in the hospital.
"They said, 'Do you want to get vaccinated while you're here?' and I said, 'Absolutely. Let's do this,'" Toni said.
Though not as bad as Toni's case, Brad said he had COVID back in March and was told by doctors his lingering antibodies prevented him from getting sick. However, while she was in the hospital, Toni said she encouraged her husband to get vaccinated.
He did.
"It's not just about you. It is a personal decision. It is something that someone makes for themselves, but it affects everyone around you and that's something should be taken into account," Brad added before concluding, "We would highly suggest that everybody just follow doctors' orders. Not 'Dr. Facebook', but the doctors at the hospital.'"