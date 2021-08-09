Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

After a cool and foggy start to the day, we should see a return to sunshine and comfortable daytime highs in the low to mid 80's. 

High pressure will strengthen driving our temperatures up once again.  Another round of Excessive heat watches will go into place beginning Wednesday and will continue through Sunday, with daytime highs that will approach the upper 90's and triple digits through the weekend.  Smoke from surrounding wildfires will also filter back in over the next several days, bringing a stretch of hot and hazy days. 

