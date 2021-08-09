Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values upper 90s to 106 degrees possible. * WHERE...Davenport, Cheney, Rockford, and Spokane. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&

