For the past six or seven years, Sacajawea teacher Aaron Allen has been carrying on a tradition of hauling graduating eighth-graders across the country to places like Washington D.C. and New York.
"It's honestly the best part of my year," Allen said via Zoom Thursdays.
It's a trip to continue the kids' education and celebrate their accomplishment of moving to the next phase in their lives: high school.
It's a tradition that pre-dates Allen.
"There's another teacher here who was leading trips in the late 80s, early 90s," Allen said.
However, one year ago, like everything else in our lives, the tradition and the trip hit a snag during a meeting with parents about the upcoming trip.
"As we were meeting, dads were like 'Hey, they just canceled the NBA season. They just canceled the NCAA tournament'," Allen recalled as push alerts began going off on cell phones.
Yeah. Allen found out about the pandemic declaration on March 11 from a bunch of distraught, basketball-loving dads (I'd like to think there were a few KHQ push notifications, too. Download our app and enable push notifications and we'll send the next pandemic declaration or any other breaking news directly to your phone!).
"That meeting was the first time I was like, 'Oh, this is a like a thing,’" Allen said.
It was a thing. To say the least. A thing that would subsequently put all of our lives and the kids' anticipated trip across the county on hold.
On hold. But not canceled.
"It's such a great experience for the kids to have, I just didn't want to give up on it, honestly," Allen said.
And he didn't.
Through all of the restrictions and adjustments over the last year, the annual trip has been rescheduled a few times. However, as vaccines go out and numbers go down, months of planning and hard work have finally paid off.
It may be a year late, but the trip is now a go.
"Obviously, we're taking every precaution that we can do to make sure kids are safe," Allen said while discussing current restrictions and restrictions that may be in place when the trip begins in June. "We do some of the outdoor kind of stuff. We'll of course wear masks and do that all of the time, really."
Though supported by Spokane Public Schools, the trip isn't mandatory and is paid for by parents. Although the entire itinerary isn't set in stone, come June 23rd, Allen and four chaperones will take about 50 kids, including this year and last year's eighth graders to our nation's capital to visit places like the Lincoln Memorial, The Smithsonian Museum, and a place that simply can't be felt in a textbook.
"Arlington National Cemetery," Allen said. "We talk about sacrifice and people who have sacrificed for our country. We talk about that with the kids while we're there and they get to see the changing of the guard. That's an example of a thing you can't replicate here in the classroom in Spokane. For them to see that and experience that is irreplaceable."
Irreplaceable and unforgettable.
"I've had kids that are in high school or graduated now and see me around and say, 'That was the best part of my 8th grade. I still remember that trip," Allen said with a smile.
As much as it means for the kids, it means just as much, if not more for the man taking them on the journey before sending them off to their next one in high school.
"It's a privilege to be among them and I see them growing and changing into these young adults and I love it. I absolutely love it."