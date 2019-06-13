Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash. - After being pushed back about one week, Spokane Public Library will be holding a panel discussion on drag.

The event, "Understanding Drag: A Community Conversation," was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 8, but was rescheduled so it wouldn't distract from Pride Day festivities. It's being held at the downtown library at 7:00 pm Thursday, June 13.

"Represented viewpoints include a Drag Queen, a child psychologist, a gender studies professor and a Christian minister," according to the panel's Facebook event page.

The decision to organize the panel came after controversy arose when Spokane Public Library announced it would host a Drag Queen Story Hour at its South Hill branch on Saturday, June 15.

Within minutes of the event's announcement, a protest had been planned. The group's Facebook page, called 500 Moms Strong, aims to have 500 mothers show up in protest of the story hour.

