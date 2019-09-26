After Border Collie Katie was lost for 57 days, her and owners are home

Carole and Verne King went on a trip to Kalispell with their dog Katie for a car racing show, but it turned into a dog owner’s worst nightmare when Katie escaped from their hotel room. After spending 57 days in Kalispell looking for Katie, the Kings are finally home in Deer Park with their beloved dog.
"My heart sunk," Carole says.
That is how she and her husband Verne felt after discovering their dog Katie escaped from their hotel room.
Within days, posters of Katie plastered the town and were posted on 90 different websites.
"I was getting calls from people, that had seen her lost on some of the sites," Carole says. "They would call me saying they saw a dog that looked like Katie. I would go over there, it wouldn’t be Katie, or the dog had gone."
During the search Carole even used animal traps and game cameras in hopes of capturing or seeing Katie.
On the 57th day, Carole received a phone call from a local saying he saw Katie in their backyard, but by the time Carole arrived Katie was gone.
A few hours passed as Carole searched the surrounding area where she talked to two people on the street who saw Katie under a tree.
"My heart just started racing," she says. "She was really tired. I could tell just by holding her that she had lost a lot of weight. A lot of burs all over her body and stuck between her toes."
Katie lost 15 pounds, was dehydrated and in starvation mode, according to the veterinarian. Carole kept Katie at the vets for one night and then made the trek back to Washington on Tuesday.
Verne says, "I knew when she was coming up the driveway because I could hear Katie that was the most beautiful sound I’ve heard."
Now that Katie is back, they want to thank everyone who helped in the search.
“The point is the community up there just came together,” Verne says. “Carole put that flyer up and, on the website, and I can’t believe how many people called asking where they wanted us to go. It was a community effort in Kalispell. Beautiful.”
The Kings say Katie is gaining back weight and is mentally doing great.