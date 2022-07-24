SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday morning, a crowd of military members, friends, family, and even members of an excavation team gathered at Holy Cross Cemetery.
They came to honor World War II pilot Lt. Eugene P. Shauvin as he was buried at home in Spokane nearly 80 years after his death.
In 1944, Lt. Shauvin volunteered to fly in Operation Market Garden. His job included flying paratroopers over enemy lines.
“Just as they were crossing the front-lines from Belgium into Holland, they were hit with an accurate burst of 20-millimeter anti-aircraft fire,” Eric Hunt, Past President of the National Pathfinder Association, said as he shared Lt. Shauvin’s story at his funeral.
The left fuel tank of Lt. Shauvin’s plane caught fire, and that fire began to spread to the rest of the plane.
“He courageously held the plane as steady as possible to allow paratroopers to jump before the crash,” Hunt said.
The plane crashed to the northeast of Rehti, Belguim. Six out of 10 paratroopers managed to jump before the crash.
“All of the air crew were killed in action with the only exception being Lt. Shauvin who was listed as missing in action,” Hunt said.
All of the other crew members were identified and recovered from a common grave. In October of 1951, everyone from Lt. Shauvin’s plane had been recovered except for Lt. Shauvin.
Lt. Shauvin’s daughter Linda Chauvin made sure her father’s story did not end there. She was just three when her father died. She persisted in contacting historians, the U.S. Army Central Identification Laboratory, and contacts she made in Belgium.
“It was a battle,” Chauvin said.
In 2002, a recovery team was sent to the crash site. They located the cockpit, but they did not find any human remains. The search was called off in 2003. Chauvin said it was agonizing.
“That really bugged me. I had 68 pounds of files at home. Put them all away,” Chauvin said.
Chauvin did not give up. It 2019, the Defense POW/MIA accounting agency determined there was enough evidence to continue excavation.
As the dig was set to resume, Belgium went on lockdown due to Covid-19.
In the Spring of 2021, the excavation continued, and the recovery team did find human remains.
“The Belgian people got me in the country during lockdown,” Chauvin said.
Anthropological and scientific analysis positively identified the remains as Lt. Shauvin.
Last Friday, Lt. Chauvin was flown home to Spokane, and he was met with a hero’s welcome.
Funeral Director Theresa Sullivan picked up the casket on the airport tarmac. She described the scene as peaceful.
“The airport staff stopped what they were all doing. Everybody stood in a line,” Sullivan said.
Then on Saturday, community members came to Holy Cross Cemetery to pay tribute to Lt. Shauvin.
“This is probably one of the very best days of my entire life,” Chauvin said to all in attendance.
She read a poem her mom wrote about her father not returning from overseas which spoke to the heartache of losing a husband and a father.
“I was thinking of my mother, wondering if she knew of this. I wonder if they were all up there looking down,” Chauvin said with a chuckle.
The funeral included a fly over from a KC-135 and a C-47, the very model of plan Lt. Shauvin was flying when he crashed.
“To see that plane fly over, and to know that’s how that looked in the sky when my father was commanding that plane, and he loved it so much,” Chauvin said.
Lt. Shauvin was buried with full military honors. The recovery team flew from around the country to be in attendance. A woman from Belgium whose family lived for generations where the plane crashed also attended and spoke.
Chauvin hopes people that when this story is looked back upon, it will be seen as a story of perseverance.
“Even though people may not like you and they get mad at you, that if you know something is right, you just have to stick with it,” she said.