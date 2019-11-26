LOUISVILLE, Kent. - The founder of pizza chain Papa John's believes the product has changed since he resigned as chairman.
CNBC reports John Schnatter told Fox affiliate WDRB, "I've had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it's not the same pizza, it's not the same product."
Schnatter was ousted as chairman of the company back in July 2018, which resulted in him filing several lawsuits against the company. He later dismissed the claims as part of a settlement.
His resignation came after he used a racially charged word during a conference call in May 2018. In the interview, Schnatter said former CEO Steve Ritchie and the board of directors used the incident to "steal the company."
Ritchie resigned as CEO earlier this year.
After building the company on "Better Ingredients, Better Pizza," in 1984, Schnatter said things have changed.
Since being ousted from the company, Schnatter has worked on giving back. He recently made large donations to Simmons College of Kentucky and Jeffersonville High School, his alma mater.
"Stay tuned. The day of reckoning will come," he said at the end of the interview. "The record will be straight."
