After a series of tweets regarding a recent poor experience with Southwest Airlines, Steve Gleason says his return trip was much better.
In a series of tweets sent out Sunday, March 10, Gleason said he and his family had a "flawless trip because staff was well informed, involved & extremely helpful."
Gleason also said they'd been in a broad discussion with the airline on how Team Gleason could help coordinate so other families living with ALS can travel with Southwest similarly.
Steve Gleason, a football star at WSU and in the NFL, was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. He founded the nonprofit Team Gleason and through his guidance, Team Gleason is the leader in developing and providing assisstive equipment and technologies for people with ALS.
The organization has partnered with leading tech giants, passed federal legislation, and opened a residence that is equipped with automation for up to 18 people living with the disease. Team Gleason continues to push the envelope on what is possible for people with ALS, neuromuscular injuries, and other degenerative conditions.
1/3 Update on our experience with @southwestair - After a few days of discussion, we returned to New Orleans yesterday & had a flawless trip because staff was well informed, involved, & extremely helpful. Also a "really really really really, ridiculously good looking flight crew"— Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) March 10, 2019
2/3 Additionally, were in a broad discussion with @southwestair on how Team Gleason can help coordinate, so other families choosing to live with ALS can similarly travel Southwest. We currently do this with a few other airlines.— Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) March 10, 2019
3/3 Finally, I know that bad news travels fast, but good news travels nowhere. Its my hope, that news outlets who reported our poor experience Tuesday, will also report the openness, understanding, and resilience that @southwestair has demonstrated this week.— Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) March 10, 2019
-SG