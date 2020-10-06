SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- On December 29, 2019, deputies responded to a brutal brawl outside of a Spokane Valley tavern. The victim, Daniel Jarman, had serious injuries. He later died at the hospital. Investigators quickly made an arrest after eye witnesses mistakenly pointed the finger at an innocent man. Charges against him were later dropped while the search for the real suspect continued.
Earlier this month, detectives announced they believe they finally found that person after talking with new witnesses and looking at DNA evidence. Despite all that, the new suspect won't be facing any charges.
A release from SCSO states in part:
'DNA evidence, in addition to other evidence discovered, confirmed the witness’s information. In late September, Detective Melville developed probable cause to forward a request to the prosecutor’s office, requesting the suspect be charged with Manslaughter 2nd Degree.
After reviewing all the evidence, the prosecutor’s office declined the request because the new evidence does not make it clear if the suspect acted in self-defense when the heated argument quickly escalated into a physical and fatal altercation.
At this time, unless additional information is received, the investigation into this fatal encounter is closed.'
The update left the innocent man, Joe Riley, who mistakenly got caught up in all this 'devastated.' He says his first thought was heartbreak for Daniel Jarman's family.
"These people lost a loved one, there's no getting him back," he said. "And now, there are no answers."
Charges against Joe Riley have already been permanently dropped with investigators finding evidence proving he had absolutely no involvement in the fight. He held out hope justice would come. Now, he just has even more questions.
"Case closed...really," he said. "(The Jarman family) lost a loved one, there's no getting him back. And now there are no answers."
Riley takes particular issue with the mention of self-defense, saying video of the fight tells the real story.
"Here he goes, he gets out of the car," Riley said while watching the video. "You can clearly see it's one punch and then he punches... more. That's self defense? Daniel Jarman never threw a punch."
SCSO wrote in a news release about the case, that this investigation spanned months, describing it as 'thorough.' Joe Riley says he wonders daily why the investigation into his involvement didn't get the same treatment.
"I was never even there that night," he said. "I was with my wife and my children. We had proof of it.
But just four days after the fight, detectives showed up at Riley's home. He was taken down to headquarters and arrested.
"It takes time to do a proper investigation," he said. "(Investigators) came after me. (The detective) wrote a letter to the judge saying I did commit the crime with no evidence backing it, but the guy who actually did it, actually took someone's life, they said 'oh it was self defense'."
Riley spent 13 days behind bars and nearly three months working endlessly to clear his name before charges were permanently dropped.
He would later learn, how his name was picked up by police. It was two supposed eyewitnesses with changing stories.
Riley's attorney gave KHQ copies of material associated with Riley's defense. That included the 911 call made by one of the witnesses. In that 911 call, you can hear the woman tell dispatchers repeatedly that she didn't see who attacked the victim. She said, "I have no idea" when asked. She denied knowing who was responsible for the assault in that initial call at least three times.
The next day, recordings show that same woman called crime check with a different story. She said after spending time on Facebook, she came across Riley's profile and now wanted deputies to know, that he is the suspect. She also provided information about where Joe works. Records state two days after the bar fight, the woman gave a formal statement to SCSO. In that recorded interview, the woman said she now recalled specific details about the assault, including the number of times she allegedly saw Joe hit the victim.
KHQ reviewed court documents that show a friend partying with that woman the night this happened also told deputies that Riley was the attacker. Their stories were enough for police to close in on him.
After his arrest, Joe Riley's name was made public by the Sheriff's office. It was printed in a January 2020 news release. But in their most recent on on the case, when SCSO says they found the actual suspect, his name is noticeably missing. Why? Because unlike Riley, the legal proceedings for him were over before ever getting started with prosecutor's declining the charging request.
Joe Riley says it's gut-wrenching to know his name will forever be tied to a horrible situation he had nothing to do with. But he adds he knows the way he is feeling is nothing compared to what the victim's family must be going through.
"It's the choices certain people made in the investigation that created heartache for two different families," he said.
You may be wondering that if this was truly a case of self defense, why didn't' the suspect come forward following word of an innocent man being arrested? That's a question that Joe's been asking himself a lot too, and so is his attorney.
Riley was offered compensation for what he and his family have gone through, but he he says that initial offer didn't even come close to covering the legal fees associated with clearing his name.
His attorney is now preparing to file an official lawsuit.
