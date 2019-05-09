SPOKANE, Wash. - For two years, Spokane Falls Boulevard has been a headache for drivers but on Tuesday that will change.
On Monday, May 13 at 10:00 pm, Crews will begin the process of clearing all traffic restrictions. Spokane Falls Boulevard will be closed at Howard Street as crews move equipment, signage and barricades to allow traffic to use the section of Spokane Falls from Lincoln to Monroe. By 6:00 am on Tuesday, May 14, traffic will be able to use Spokane Falls all the way to Monroe and Lincoln will be closed.
The traffic revisions had been made to accommodate the installation of a waste water tank that can hold 2.2 million gallons. The project cost $350 Million. The project is part of the City’s work to improve the health of the Spokane River.
