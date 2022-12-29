SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane Public Works teams have been put to the test this winter.
For the last several weeks, crews have been busy clearing snow and ice from roads, including three full-city plows maintaining more than 10,000 lane miles. With warmer and wet weather this week, crews are now busy handling a scourge of potholes.
“Infrastructure and maintenance are things people don’t really think about until there is a problem,” says Public Works Director Marlene Feist. “The last six weeks has really highlighted the many improvements that have been made over time and how our team and systems successfully work together to meet the needs of the community.”
Anytime water gets into cracks and holes in the pavement and freezes, it expands. That expansion can lead to asphalt breaking up and add in warmer temperatures with rain or run-off, vehicle traffic and those small holes grow big fast.
According to the city's pothole tracker, more than 4,000 potholes had been filled in 2022 as of Dec. 22.
The city encourages residents to report potholes to 311, create paths for melting snow to reach storm drains, prevent motor fluids from leaking into storm drains and helping vulnerable people clear their sidewalks.