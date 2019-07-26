WALLACE, Idaho - It's been seven years since 32-year-old Brian Shoookman of Great Falls, Montana, disappeared after going to Shoshone County for a family reunion.
But the Shoshone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says the search hasn't been abandoned.
A missing person's report was first filed on August 1, 2012, when Shookman didn't arrive at the reunion after he left his cousin's home in Kellogg. His vehicle was found abandoned about a month later on a dirt road in the Dobson Pass area.
In the years since, the Idaho State Police and Shoshone County Sheriff's Office have followed leads and enlisted outside resources to help in the investigation into his suspicious disappearance.
In a Facebook post, the Attorney's Office said this week, another search for Shookman was conducted. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Department of Lands personnel responded to a mutual aid request for assistance along with the Attorney's Office and member's of Shookman's family.
"There is a mother who is grieving the disappearance and believed loss of her son, and all she wants to do is bring him home to a place of rest. All agencies involved in this case support her and her family in that mission," Shoshone County Prosecuting Attorney, Keisha L. Oxendine said in the post.
If you or someone you know has information that may help in the investigation, you are encouraged to reach out to your local law enforcement agency, Detective Jeff Lee at the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office at (208)556-1114, Idaho State Police Region I General Crimes Detectives, or the Idaho Cold Case Tipline at 1-844-TIP-4040.