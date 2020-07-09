The day started with sunshine, however heading into the afternoon changes are on the way with a front pushing through. We will expected to see increasing cloud coverage.
Mountain showers are also expected with the potential of some isolated thunderstorm activity. It looks like those could begin firing up around 5 to 7PM. Those systems are looking most likely to form near the Canadian Border, and around Pullman through North Idaho to the Montana state line. The biggest threats are expected to be dangerous cloud to ground lightning, brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
Breezy conditions are also expected back through the Cascades and into the Basin with that front moving in. A light afternoon breeze is possible in Spokane, as well as the chance for some sprinkles.
After topping out in the upper 70's to low 80's today we will look for temperatures into the low 80's tomorrow. More sunshine is expected for Friday as well.
