Afternoon Weather Update
  • Rob Curry

Temperatures in and around Spokane are into the low 60's. We are continuing to see a mix of sun and clouds and will look for more cloud coverage as we head into the rest of the day. Sunset is set for 7:50PM, so you still have plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the conditions!

Temperatures in and around Spokane are into the low 60's. We are continuing to see a mix of sun and clouds and will look for more cloud coverage as we head into the rest of the day. Sunset is set for 7:50PM, so you still have plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the conditions!

Tags

Recommended for you