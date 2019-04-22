Temperatures in and around Spokane are into the low 60's. We are continuing to see a mix of sun and clouds and will look for more cloud coverage as we head into the rest of the day. Sunset is set for 7:50PM, so you still have plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the conditions!
Afternoon Weather Update for April 22nd
Grace Chapin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
66°F
Mostly Cloudy
67°F / 41°F
6 PM
66°F
7 PM
64°F
8 PM
61°F
9 PM
59°F
10 PM
58°F
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Most Popular
Articles
- 4 people, including one in Spokane, sickened in statewide Salmonella outbreak
- Meredith Vieira talks about her son, and former KHQ reporter Gabe Cohen's recent engagement
- Gov. Inslee signs new car seat regulations into law
- Spokane climber among North Face group likely killed by Banff avalanche
- Family of Spokane climber Jess Roskelley issues statement after his body is recovered
- Mead School District budget shortfall recommendations include more than 70 positions cut, program closures
- Sandpoint Super Drug finds mysterious safe in floor
- Naked toddler in Florida IHOP parking lot leads authorities to passed out adults
- Spokane boy reported missing now safe, father facing charges of assault and burglary
- Spokane Police say missing 12-year-old boy has been found safe.
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.