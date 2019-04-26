Afternoon Weather Update on April 26, 2019

A wind advisory is in place from 2PM-9PM Mountain Time Saturday for Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, Bitterroot Valley and Missoula.
Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are -possible. Unsecured objects will be blown around by the winds. We could also see tree limbs blown down.
Today we will continue to watch for a slight chance of showers. Otherwise, we will see gradually clearing skies throughout the day. Expect breezy conditions with gusts up to 30 mph.
The daytime high here in Spokane will reach into the mid 60's with the overnight low dropping to the low 40's.