SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit in Spokane County Superior Court against Greyhound, saying the bus line regularly allowed U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents to perform warrantless sweeps in Spokane since at least 2013.
Ferguson says the lawsuit seeks to hold Greyhound accountable for their practice of allowing agents to board its buses and conduct warrantless and suspicionless immigration sweeps of its passengers at the Spokane Intermodal Center, while repeatedly refusing to implement reforms to protect passengers.
The lawsuit asserts that these practices violate the state Consumer Protection Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination.
Ferguson says Greyhound refused to implement suggested reforms protecting customers, such as advanced notice to customers regarding sweeps, creating a corporate policy denying CBP permission without warrants or suspicion or providing training to drivers on communicating the policy to agents.
Greyhound made public statements in February that it would no longer allow sweeps without warrants, but Ferguson says they still haven't been enacting these policies.
“Greyhound must reform its practices, and warn customers of the risk they face of being interrogated by immigration agents without cause,” Ferguson said. “Greyhound’s customers have suffered for far too long because of the company’s indifference. Greyhound’s recent public reversal isn’t enough to erase the negative impact of its conduct.”
The lawsuit alleges Greyhound allowed sweeps aboard its buses since at least 2013, saying the company publicly acknowledged the sweeps in 2018 and later acknowledged they are harming Greyhound passengers.
The Spokane City Council approved an ordinance in 2018 restricting Border Patrol's ability to search city property not open to the public, requiring agents to obtain written permission from the mayor before searching the Intermodal Center.
Ferguson noted media coverage of several individuals being detained, saying passengers with lawful status would often face delays, stress and embarrassment as CBP agents questioned them at length, required them to get off the bus and search their luggage.
Most recently, Portland comedian Mohanad Elshieky said he was unlawfully restrained by CBP agents on a bus at Spokane Intermodal back in January 2019. Elshieky also recently filed a lawsuit in February, saying he was "deeply disturbed that agents of the U.S. government refused to acknowledge immigration documents" and he "desperately feared that he would be deported back to Libya.”
Ferguson is seeking a court order prohibiting Greyhound from allowing warrantless and suspicionless immigration sweeps aboard its buses, and penalties to hold the company accountable for its past conduct.
Ferguson says anyone impacted by a immigration sweep on a Greyhound bus at the Spokane Intermodal Center, or anywhere in Washington, should contact the Attorney General’s Wing Luke Civil Rights Division at 1-833-660-4877, and choose option 8 from the main menu, or by email at Greyhound@atg.wa.gov.
