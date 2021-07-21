OLYMPIA, Wash. - The settlement offer to close a yearslong lawsuit between Washington state and opioid distributors/manufacturers was officially rejected by Attorney General Bob Ferguson. The lawsuit now heads to trial.
The settlement proposed companies who distributed opioids would pay Washington an estimated total of $527.5 million over 18 years if all of the state's cities and counties were to join.
The distributing companies including McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen. Johnson & Johnson is a manufacturer.
The Washington State Attorney General's Office gave multiple reasons for Ferguson rejecting the settlement.
The settlement requires Washington's 320 cities and counties to share an average of $30 million per year for 18 years. The Attorney General's Office said this is not a sufficient amount when comparing the damage the opioid crisis created.
Another reason the office cited was due to requiring all counties and cities to agree with the settlement. Depending on the number of cities or counties opting out, the state could d lose up to 50 percent of the payment.
"We are looking forward to walking into a Washington state courtroom to hold these companies accountable for their conduct," Ferguson said. "Washington families devastated by the opioid epidemic deserve their day in court. We intend to give it to them.”
According to the Attorney General's Office, it will cost billions of dollars to fix the opioid crisis in Washington. Opioid prescriptions increased 500% between 1997 and 2011. It peaked at an all-time high in 2011 with more than 112 million daily doses, enough for a 16-day supply for every woman, man and child in Washington.
The King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott rejected the opioid distributors’ attempt to delay the trial.
The trial against McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen begins in King County Superior Court on September 7. The trial against Johnson & Johnson is scheduled for January 2022.