Lawmakers on both sides of the isle are raising questions for both Attorney General William Barr and Special Counsel Robert Mueller after the attorney general released a four page summary of the special counsel's report on the 2016 presidential election.
According to the attorney general's summary, the two-year-long investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government. Attorney General Barr went on to say that the report did not provide any evidence for exoneration of obstruction of justice during the investigation either.
President Trump took time to speak with reporters after arriving back at the White House following a trip to Florida, saying quote, "this was an illegal take down that failed and hopefully somebody's going to be looking at the other side. So it's complete exoneration no collusion, no obstruction."
Several prominent Republicans and Democrats from across Capitol Hill are now calling to see the full report, including any interviews or evidence collected during the investigation.
The summary concluded that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's full report simply did not find enough evidence to prosecute.