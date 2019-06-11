On September 13, 2017, the world turned upside down at Freeman High School. A young man entered the school and opened fire. He killed one student, Sam Strahan, and injured three girls. That student was ultimately taken into custody shortly after.
It would have been easy for students in the Freeman School District to retreat from the world at that point and spend the year healing. But if you think Freeman students might do that, you don't know Freeman students.
Instead of retreating, the students roared into the year with a renewed sense of purpose. They played each game, regardless the sport, with energy, passion, and the sense that this mattered. And for them, it did matter. Every game, every moment.
Jordan Goldsmith, who was one of the three young women shot, became emblematic of the "Freeman Strong" spirit. Goldsmith, and the rest of the Freeman Athletics program, will be recognized at the Spokane Sports Youth Awards.