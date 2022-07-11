SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man in Spokane Valley is dealing with an unusually aggressive situation.
He's been chased out of his favorite fishing spot off Sullivan Park... by an angry beaver.
"Challenge is always catching the largest one," Ross Lindsey said.
Lindsay went fishing with his dad at the same spot near Sullivan Park for years.
"Came down here first when I was 9 years old," she said.
But it's been a long time...
"I lost my dad. It was the day or day before Father's Day," he said. "It was kind of always tough. I've driven by this place."
A special place, that this Father's Day, Lindsay decided to return.
"It's a peaceful spot," he said.
For months, it was peaceful until six days ago, when Lindsay's daily excursion included a feisty guest.
"The human eyes are what got me," he said.
Brown and furry, we're not talking about a bear, but something a little smaller.
"I was standing there in the water, I was waste deep and this beaver was just swimming at me towards the back at an angle," he said.
Right off the movie set of jaws, except not...
"And then the beaver did a back flip and slammed its tail," he said. "Made weird chirping and growling noises."
Figuring it was an isolated incident, he came back.
"Then it happened again," he said.
For 6 days Lindsay and the beaver have had daily encounters, it even chased him downstream.
"I think the scariest moment was when I saw it pop out of the water and I had to rush out of 4 feet of water," he said.
And despite the comical nature of the situation...
"It's really funny but I do worry about my ankles."
... Safety can be a concern.
Officials with Eastern Washington's Fish and Wildlife Department say aggressive beaver interactions are rare.
"That's not one we get calls about often," Staci Lehman, Communications Director Eastern Washington's Fish and Wildlife Department said.
Whether it's humans getting too close to a beaver dam or a beaver family, making the animal territorial, if this does happen to you there's a couple things to know.
First - keep your distance.
"Just back off, go out the way you came, if it's actively pursuing you, especially," she said.
Second - call Fish and Wildlife so conflict specialists can come evaluate and if it truly is a public safety issue, they will try to remove the animal.
"Find out what the issue is maybe what's causing it, and then advise them on what to do or help to solve it," she said. "We can't do anything about it, if we don't know."
As for Lindsay, he's moving on... for now.
"I will leave the spot for the beaver but I don't want to leave the spot," Lindsay said.
They have named the Beaver, Buckwheat the Beaver.
If you have a run-in with any kind of wildlife, that you find concerning, report it! The number for our local Fish and Wildlife Department is 509-892-1001.