COEUR d' ALENE, Idaho - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Tuesday announced $1 billion in federal funds to go towards helping communities vulnerable to wildfires create more robust protection plans, improve infrastructure and create more resilient landscapes.
Vilsack announced the Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program (CWDGP) during his keynote speech at the Western Governors’ Association’s 2022 annual meeting in Couer d'Alene, Idaho.
The program will receive $200 million annually from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Communities selected for a grant will get up to $10.25 million.
Communities that are at high risk for wildfire damage, are low income, or have been affected by a severe disaster will be prioritized for funding.
“Insight and guidance from the communities most at risk for catastrophic wildfires helps us mitigate those risks more effectively,” said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “We need a collaborative effort at all levels to ensure the success of this critical national effort.”
The CWDG aims to implement the three goals of the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy. Here's what it's trying to accomplish straight from the program's website:
- Restore and Maintain Landscapes: Landscapes across all jurisdictions are resilient to fire-related disturbances, in accordance with management objectives.
- Create Fire Adapted Communities: Human populations and infrastructure can withstand a wildfire without loss of life and property.
- Improve Wildfire Response: All jurisdictions participate in making and implementing safe, effective, efficient risk-based wildfire management decisions.
The program's goals can be broken down into a few areas of focus. Creating resilient landscapes mainly relies on prescribed burns and fuel treatments, making the land itself the first line of defense when fires ignite.
The idea of fire-adapted communities is focused on protecting homes. This can be done by altering construction codes and building with fire-resistant materials. It also means reducing the number of human-caused fires through education and law enforcement.
Improving a community's response to wildfires hinges on preparing for long-duration wildfires and having a plan to respond efficiently given the agency's resources.