SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista is reminding customers to stay safe as predicted thunderstorms roll through the Inland Northwest.
Avista says if you experience a power outage, you're encouraged to report it online through the Avista outage app or by calling (800) 227-9187. Updated outage information will be available on Avista's website and mobile app.
Avista offers the following guidelines for dealing with an outage:
- Stay away from downed power lines. Treat all power lines as if they are carrying electrical current and never touch, drive over or move one.
- Turn off all the appliances that were on before the power went out.
- Unplug electronic equipment, including computers.
- Leave a light or radio on as an alert when power has been restored.
- Don't wire an emergency generator into a home's electrical system, unless there is a disconnect switch to separate generated power from Avista's distribution system. Back feed into power lines could injure or kill a lineman working to get electricity restored.
- Use a generator only to run specific appliances and place it outside so poisonous carbon monoxide fumes do not enter the home.
If outages do happen, Avista says they are ready to respond and crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to customers.